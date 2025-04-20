Morocco 2025: Flamingos trash Algeria 4-0 in Ikenne

Share

Nigeria inched closer to an eighth appearance at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup finals on Saturday after a brace by Queen Joseph and one each by Zainab Raji and substitute Aishat Animashaun left Algeria’s U-17 girls bedraggled in Ikenne-Remo, Ogun State.

There were bold hints of a massacre early in the day as the Flamingos attained the scoreboard only one minute into the match after Philomena Isaiah cut the ball back into the box from a corner for the lurking Queen Joseph to smash into the roof of the net.

Joseph, Zainab Raji, Muinat Rotimi, Kaosarat Olanrewaju and Shakirat Moshood swarmed the Algerians time and again, and it was no surprise when in the 13th minute, Raji received a sweet pass from Moshood, accounted for two defenders with a drop of the shoulder, and unleashed a rocket into the top corner.

The bold, audacious and vivacious approach of the Flamingos greatly unsettled the visitors, who came to soak the pressure, and things got worse for them in the 17th minute when Joseph, left to dance into the box, struck a belter that left goalkeeper Amelia Yahiaoui with no chance.

Layana Belgacem, captain Zaza Rebbahi, Mehdi Assia, Thania Ammar Parmentier and Melissa Benchikh all tried to take the game to the Flamingos in a busy second period, but they were checkmated each time by the rearguard of Azeezat Oduntan, Christianah Sunday, Hannah Ibrahim and Jumai Adebayo.

Just as the crowd that included President of NFF, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, NFF Executive Committee members Sharif Rabiu Inuwa and Aisha Falode, General Secretary Dr Mohammed Sanusi and Remo Stars FC proprietor Hon. Kunle Soname were certain it had ended 3-0, substitute Aishat Animashaun pulled out a sublime one from outside the box, placing the ball in the far corner with goalkeeper Yahiaoui stranded.

