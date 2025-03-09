Morocco 2025: Flamingos defeat Bantwana 3-1, win Soname’s N1m largesse

Share

The country’s U-17 female football team, the Flamingos on Saturday put a step closer to securing their World Cup position after defeating hosts, South Africa’s Bantwana 3-1.

Four-goal scorer at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in the Dominican Republic last year, Shakirat Moshood finished with aplomb in the 20th minute to put the 2022 FIFA World Cup bronze medallists ahead at the Lucas ‘Masterpieces’ Moripe in Pretoria, before Harmony Chidi, who scored 13 goals in the qualifying series for last year’s finals, made no mistake from six yards as Nigeria was awarded a penalty.

Bantwana kept the Flamingos in their sights when they also converted a penalty two minutes after the break, courtesy of Malebana, but the prolific Chidi took Nigeria out of South Africa’s sights with a third goal in the 68th minute.

Both teams will clash again, in the return leg, at the Remo Stars’ Stadium in Ikenne-Remo on Saturday next week, with the winner advancing to the final round of the series, where all four winners will qualify to join hosts Morocco as Africa’s flag-bearers at this year’s FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, between October 17 and November 5.

Meanwhile, with the victory, the girls have won the N1 million largesse from the financier of Remo Stars, Kunle Soname, who had promised the girls the bonus for a win in South Africa and another N1m if they repeated the victory at home after giving them N500,000 before their trip for the game.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

