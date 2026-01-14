Morocco 2025: Eagles Remain Confident As Gusau Quashes Fears Of Manipulative

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, has dismissed fears of possible biased officiating when the Super Eagles lock horns with hosts Atlas Lions of Morocco in tonight’s Africa Cup of Nations second semi-final in Rabat.

“I do not have the same fears of the match officials being biased as some people have. I believe that the grass is always green and that the playing pitch is level. I do not see a situation in which the match officials will be working against any team’s interest.

“Last summer, we were here in Morocco for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, and we played the host nation in the Final, even coming from two goals behind to achieve victory. There is nothing to fear.

This is the highest level of football on the African continent, and the officials know that CAF, as well as the whole world, is watching, and will not do anything untoward.”

The NFF boss spoke against the backdrop of widespread fears among Nigerian ball fans that the match officials could blatantly or surreptitiously work in favour of the host nation, which is looking for a second AFCON title after its maiden gong 50 years ago.

The Super Eagles camp continues to radiate confidence and self-belief ahead of the encounter, as the players keep strictly and professionally to their daily schedule at the Hotel Rihab and at the training ground – Complexe Sportif Mohamed VI.

Feelers from the Atlas Lions camp reveal that the players are in trepidation of the impact that Nigerian midfielder Alexander Iwobi can have on Wednesday night’s game.