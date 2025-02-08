Morocco 2024: Flamingos to begin camping Sunday

Share

Nigeria’s U-17 girls, Flamingos, will on Sunday at the Remo Stars Sports Institute, Ikenne-Remo, kickstart their preparations for their two-leg FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifying clash with the U-17 girls of South Africa, known as Bantwana.

The 2022 World Cup bronze medallists were drawn bye to the second round of the African qualifiers, while the Bantwana fired from all cylinders to steamroll their counterparts from Gabon 21-2 on aggregate, winning 12-1 in Gabon and 9-1 in South Africa.

“It is important that the Flamingos start their camping early for this second-round fixture, not just because South Africa won their first-round matches 21-2 on aggregate, but because that is the right thing to do. We are aware that matches between Nigeria and South Africa are always full of heat, huge emotion on the part of players, officials and the fans, and determination to conquer on the part of the players.

“The Flamingos remain the best team in Africa and one of the best in the world, and they will be adequately-prepared for the challenges ahead,” NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, said.

On his part, Head Coach of the Bantwana, Ntombifuthi Khumalo has sounded a warning to the South Africa Football Association that his team needs longer preparation-period and re-inforcements to be able to withstand the challenge of Nigeria in the games scheduled for the period 7-16 March.

“Yes, tactically they (Nigeria) are good, like us, but if you can measure when we play pound-for-pound, our players are not ready for that – but we need to reinforce on that. If we can get support to get (reinforcements) because, as a country, I still believe we have more quality players who deserve to be part of the team.”

“Also, we need more preparation for the next leg, with a longer camp and friendly games, that will help us to ensure we are ready for the next round.”

This year’s FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup (the competition becomes an annual event from this year) will be hosted by Morocco, 17 October – 8 November, with Africa to present 5 teams (including host nation Morocco) at the finals, which has also been expanded to a 24-nation championship.

Coach Bankole Olowookere, who led the team to third-place finish in India in 2022 and to the quarter-finals last year, has called up a total of 30 players to begin the camping on Sunday.

The list includes goalkeeper Christiana Uzoma, defenders Hannah Ibrahim and Jumai Adebayo, midfielders Shakirat Moshood (four-goal heroine at last year’s World Cup finals in the Dominican Republic) and Muinat Rotimi, and forwards Harmony Chidi and Peace Effiong.

FLAMINGOS FOR CAMPING IN IKENNE-REMO FOR SOUTH AFRICA:

Goalkeepers: Christiana Uzoma (Edo Queens); Onyinyechi Opara (Imo Strikers); Maureen Enebeli (Remo Stars Ladies); Stella Emperor (Adamawa Queens)

Defenders: Hannah Ibrahim (Remo Stars Ladies); Jumai Adebayo (Naija Ratels); Jennifer Ozoani (Greenfoot FC); Marylyn Edem (Nasarawa Amazons); Amblessed Ogbonnaya (Bayelsa Queens); Ifeoma Ogoegbe (Greenfoot FC); Temilade Fafore (Ahudiyannem Queens); Shavih Istifanus (Jos)

Midfielders: Shakirat Moshood (Bayelsa Queens); Muinat Rotimi (Nakamura Academy); Charles Nwabueze (Abia Angels); Philomena Ochanya (Nasarawa Amazons); Waliat Rotimi (Nakamura Academy); Azeezat Oduntan (FC Robo Queens); Fatima Solaty (Dannaz Ladies); Queen Joseph (Fosla Academy); Shakirat Bashiru (New Generation SC)

Forwards: Chisom Nwachukwu (Rivers Angels); Harmony Chidi (Imo Strikers); Seun Fakunle (Ekiti Queens); Peace Effiong (Rivers Angels); Favour Iheagwaram (Abia Angels); Christiana Sunday (Imo Strikers); Grace Saliu (Naija Ratels); Afensimi Omon (Adamawa Queens); Anuoluwapo Awotidoye (Naija Ratels)

