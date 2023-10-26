Moroccans Protest, Demand More Earthquake Aid

Hundreds of residents of the Moroccan town of Amizmiz have protested against local authorities, weeks after a deadly earthquake destroyed their homes. Amizmiz, located 34 miles (55km) south of Marrakesh, was one of the hardest-hit by the September 8 earthquake.

The earthquake was the worst to strike Morocco in more than 60 years, killing nearly 3,000 people and leaving thousands more injured and homeless, reported the BBC.

The residents accused local authorities of delaying aid and neglecting them. Following the earthquake, authorities put up displaced families in tented camps, accompanied by a promise of financial assistance to help rebuild their homes.

But the protesters now say they cannot continue living in the camps as conditions are deteriorating, with heavy rains and winds hitting the region and temperatures dropping as winter approaches.