Moroccan, Egyptian Ambassadors To Partner FCT’s Devt Efforts

The envoys of Morocco and Egypt have expressed a desire to be part of the developmental efforts in the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT).

Mr Moha Tagma, the Moroccan Ambassador to Nigeria, and Mohammed Foaud, the Egyptian Ambassador to Nigeria in a separate meeting with the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike applauded the current infrastructural development ongoing in the nation’s capital.

Both Envoys said their countries have maintained a long relationship with Nigeria and would like it sustained with more collaboration in different sectors of the economy.

Amb. Tagma of Morocco used the occasion of the visit to request the Minister’s assistance in building his country’s embassy in Abuja.

Tagma said, ” I want to inform your excellency also that we will start to build our embassy in Abuja. In the land and the plot that the capital gave us as all the members of the diplomatic corps. So we want also your help to be able to start this big project as soon as possible.

The Egyptian Ambassador, Foaud noted that one of the notable construction companies from his country has been involved in the development of Abuja.

He said, ” Arab contractors have been here for more than 30 years, and it’s actually an Egyptian-Nigerian company. More than 95 per cent of brokers are Nigerians.

“So I think it’s a very vivid example of what Nigeria and Egypt can do together. Egypt and Nigeria are the two biggest countries on the continent and the two biggest economists. And we appreciate the distinguished and historical ties that we enjoy with Nigeria”.

Wike in his response stated that the FCT Administration has been working to ensure that both foreign and local investors have a conducive environment to operate.

He assured the Envoys that President Bola Tinubu has policies that will engender investment growth and economic development for all in the country.

Wike said, “Our hope is to make sure that all the diplomats carry out their business in peace without any hindrances. Of course, you will agree with me that the security has so much improved.

” You can see the infrastructure development going on in the city. So we are happy to do anything that will make your stay in Abuja comfortable”.

