Morka’s Inflammatory Remarks On Obi, Deliberate Attempt To Stifle Opposition – NADECO USA

A pro-democracy organisation, the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) USA, has condemned the inflammatory remarks by the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Felix Morka, against former presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi.

President of the coalition Lloyd F. Ukwu, in a statement issued on Thursday, said the remarks are calculated to incite harm and intimidation against Obi.

“Such reckless and unguarded words betray a deliberate attempt to stifle dissent and intimidate one of the leading voices of democratic reform in Nigeria,” Ukwu stated.

He added that threats, intimidation, and divisive rhetoric have no place in a civil society.

According to him, the actions from APC leaders suggest a deliberate strategy to undermine opposition voices and pave the way for further authoritarian measures ahead of the 2027 elections.

“The APC, under the leadership of Mr. Tinubu, is escalating a pattern of

repressive behaviour aimed at silencing critics of its disastrous administration.

“This is not merely a political maneuver; it is a direct attack on the fundamental values of democracy, accountability, and

freedom of expression,” he stated.

He declared NADECO USA’s support for Obi, who he noted, has consistently

championed democracy, transparency, and good governance.

“Despite relentless attacks, Mr. Obi has shown commendable restraint by urging

his supporters to avoid violence and adhere to the rule of law.

“It is, therefore, ludicrous and hypocritical for the APC to accuse him of crossing undefined ‘lines.’ What ‘lines’ has he crossed other than exposing the administration’s failures?

“We call on all Nigerians to categorically reject these divisive, threatening

tactics and to uphold the ideals of democracy, tolerance, and mutual

respect,” he demanded.

Ukwu condemned what he described as deliberate targeting of political opponents by the ruling party, and said it is a grave threat to the stability and progress of Nigeria.

“NADECO USA warns that these remarks could signal an ominous test of the Nigerian people’s resolve by the APC,” he added, and urged Nigerians to resist any attempts to derail democratic progress.

He noted that few weeks ago, Mr. Dele Farotimi was arrested, and called on Nigerians to expect more in the coming months and years leading up to the 2027 presidential election.

“We demand that the APC and its representatives immediately cease

their incendiary rhetoric and focus on fostering a constructive dialogue

that addresses the genuine needs and aspirations of Nigerians.

“NADECO will not sit idly by while threats and coercion are used to suppress political opposition and intimidate those advocating for change,” Ukwu assured.

