Morison Revenue Slips To N56.3m In H1’23

Morison Industries Plc revenue dropped to N56.292 million in its first half report ended June 30, 2023.

This figure is 6.5 percent lower than the N86.948 million achieved same period in 2022.

The company’s gross profit fell to N8.77 million H1’23 from N19.6 million H1’22.

Finance expenses of the firm rose to N9.750 million this first half from N9.419 million first half 2022.

It recorded N44.452 million loss before tax from N45,512 million in the period under review.

The company’s total asset stood at N1.534 billion down from N1.568 billion.