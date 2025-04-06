Moringa: Sokoto’s innovative response to food and climate issues

Share

Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, the governor of Sokoto State, is vigorously and actively promoting the Moringa agroforestry programme in the Wurno Local Government Area of the State, because of its potential positive impacts on the people and the environment.

Governor Sokoto wholeheartedly believes that this landmark project, which his administration is determined to deliver in its first term, would be a game changer in terms of wealth creation and mitigating the impact of climate change.

While it can be argued that the state government is not the sole promoter, or exclusive franchise owner of this innovative agroforestry cum environmental protection project, its commitment to the success of the project- immediate payment of its counterpart funds – makes a whole world of difference. The project is part of a larger World Bank partnership programme, collectively known as ACReSAL, acronym for a joint systematic effort to promote Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes of Northern Nigeria.

As clearly explained by the Governor, the Sokoto State ACReSAL “is an ambitious programme with very richly developed objectives of combating the impact of climate change, enhancing livelihoods, increasing food security, and creating jobs for our teeming youths.” And, in a clear demonstration of his strong commitment to this project, the governor promptly paid the state government’s counterpart funding of N1 billion for the project which comprises afforestation, water-source management and other key deliverables.

Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto’s strong commitment to this project falls squarely in line with his well-known reputation as a leader who walks his talk, as he strives to bring about speedy and sustainable infrastructural development to Sokoto State. Individual states ACReSAL projects seek to address land, water and other forms of environmental degradation to ensure sustainable growth of agriculture and allied activities across the vast Northern Nigeria landscapes.

The highly ambitious and very strategic Sokoto State agroforestry project, according to Governor Aliyu, includes the establishment and restoration of 500 hectares of forest enrichment plantation, “designed to improve fertile Fadama land for year-round agricultural activities in Wurno and the surrounding areas.” But the larger and most outstanding part of the Sokoto State ACReSAL package is the cultivation of 7,000 hectares of the state’s vast arable landmass for the planting of Moringaoleifera, also known as drumstick tree, or zoogale. The Moringa trees, apart from serving as super food, will protect the land and crops from wind effects, and help to conserve water sources. Therefore, the overall goal of the Sokoto ACReSAL project is to enhance food security in the 23 benefitting communities, while helping to protect the environment.

Why is this ACReSAL project very critical to the people of Sokoto state, and why is it absolutely important for the government, the World Bank project managers and the general public to keep an eye on this project? It is because the Sokoto State Government has dutifully paid up its counterpart funding of a whopping N1 billion for the highly impactful project.

When huge public resources are committed to a joint partnership project that is of immense potential benefits to the people and the environment, it behooves all stakeholders to do their very best to ensure a timely cum efficient delivery of the project so that the people can enjoy its anticipated benefits! The people should, in one word, own the project, because it is for their benefit.

As Governor Aliyu clearly explained in March, 2024, when he attended an ACReSAL stakeholders’ meeting, the project “would restore 19 million cubic meters of water in Lugu Dam, as well as the rehabilitation of 1,300 hectares of irrigable land in the Wurno general area, for the benefit of several thousands of farmers. As expected, these prospective beneficiaries and all the good people of Sokoto state are eagerly waiting to see and enjoy the positive outcomes of this agroforestry and water-source restoration project.

The executors of the project should be aware that all eyes are trailed on them, to greet their success or hold them strictly accountable for lapses or failure. After all, the state government has fulfilled its obligation to the project, as specified in the agreement, and Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto has pledged his administration’s readiness to do whatever else it would take to ensure timely and complete realization of the project’s laudable objectives. There should be no acceptable reasons for failure.

The potential benefits of the Sokoto state ACReSAL afforestation project cannot be overemphasized. Aside from the objectives of increased agroforestry development, agricultural land and water source protection, as already described above, the choice of Moringa oleifera for the 7,000-hectare forestry project is very strategic and well thought-out.

Moringa is known to grow extremely fast and matures in approximately nine months. It is relatively easy to propagate and can attain the height of up to 7 meters in one year. While it propagates by seed, established cultivators more commonly rely on vegetative propagation, since the stems of mature plants of any length can quickly generate roots and grow fast.

What is more, Moringa is resistant to drought, and is often seen growing luxuriantly even after a long spell of dry season. This makes it very suitable for semi-arid places as we have in many parts of Sokoto state.

Another reason why the choice of Moringa for the Sokoto state ACReSAL project is seen as a commendable innovation and a game changer, is that Moringa trees have been scientifically proven to offer many nutritional and health benefits. It also has immense commercial potential. It’s the combination of both factors that made the governor embrace the project.

The leaf of this valuable but highly neglected tree is classed among the most nutrient-dense vegetables known to man. It is known to be very rich in proteins, chock full of vitamins, overflowing with essential minerals, antioxidants and phytochemicals. This nutritional powerhouse has been properly deployed to manage malnutrition in low-income communities in India and many parts of Asia and South America. It is even used as medicine because of its proven positive effects on the immune system, heart health and in the management of diabetes.

It is sincerely hoped that the ACReSAL programme managers would include in the overal project conception and execution template, the promotion and the widespread inclusion of Moringa byproducts in our meals, not only because of its benefits, but because of its availability and price. Doing so will enhance the quality of household diets, especially among the low-income rural population of Sokoto state and beyond.

To further buttress the need for all stakeholders to strengthen their commitment to actualize the Sokoto grand moringa project, we need to point out that this humble tree is also a proud cash crop. The global trade in moringa leaves and by-products was estimated at $9.5 billion (N14.2 trillion) in 2022. For Nigeria, this would be a gift to its foreign reserve.

Clearly, Nigeria stands a chance to tap into this trade and earn substantial foreign exchange from Moringa product export, if the Sokoto state ACReSAL project is faithfully implemented, and the objectives fully realized. This, no doubt, will be another feather in the cap of Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto and his team of dedicated servants of the people.

We can all agree that investment in Moringa farming is a potential game changer in the push for improved food security, balanced nutrition, soil and water conservation, environmental protection and potential foreign exchange earnings. The high premium placed on the ACReSAL Moringa project by Governor Aliyu further showcases his credential as a dynamic leader, innovative thinker and problem solver.

We pray that other states in the semi-arid landscapes of Northern Nigeria would key into the Sokoto agroforestry model, using Moringa or other economic trees suitable to their soil types, to manage climate change issues while increasing the production of food and cash crops in the country.

