Share

On Monday, the controversial British broadcaster, Piers Morgan claimed no world leader has handled the 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump well as French President, Emmanuel Macron.

New Telegraph reports that Morgan’s remark followed Monday’s visit of President Macron to Trump at the White House which happened to be the first European leader visit to Trump since he assumed office in January.

Morgan said this while reacting to Macron’s decision to correct Trump regarding the nature of European support for Ukraine amid its war with Russia.

During Oval Office talks on Monday, Macron interrupted Trump mid-sentence to clarify what he described as a misstatement of facts.

“Just so you understand, Europe is loaning the money to Ukraine. They are getting their money back,” Trump began, as he prepared to argue for a new deal to secure Ukraine’s mineral revenues as back payment for United States assistance.

READ ALSO:

At that point, Macron reached over to grab Trump’s arm and interject.

The French president said: “No, in fact, to be frank, we paid. We paid 60% of the total effort. It was like the United States loans, guarantees, grants.”

“We have $230 billion in frozen assets in Europe—Russian assets.”

Trump then appeared to dismiss the correction, responding: “If you believe that, it’s OK with me. They get their money back, and we don’t. But now we do.”

Reacting to the development, Morgan in a post on X, described Macron as friendly and respectful, adding that Trump respects the French leader.

“No world leader handles Trump as well as Macron.

“Friendly but firm, respectful but not afraid to stand up to him when he thinks he’s wrong. And Trump respects him for it,” Morgan wrote.

Share

Please follow and like us: