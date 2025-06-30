Morgan Freeman Diagnosed With Fibromyalgia

Renowned American actor Morgan Freeman has been diagnosed with fibromyalgia.

Fibromyalgia is a chronic condition that is marked by widespread pain, fatigue, sleep disturbances, cognitive difficulties, and emotional distress.

New Telegraph gathered that Morgan Freeman developed fibromyalgia in 2008 after being involved in a car accident that left him with multiple injuries, nerve damage, and chronic pain.

His symptoms include chronic pain that affects his daily life and mobility, as well as severe fatigue that interferes with his daily activities.

Despite these challenges, Freeman continues to work on films and TV series while advocating for fibromyalgia awareness.

He advocates for fibromyalgia awareness, using his platform to raise understanding, support, and education about the condition.

Through his advocacy, Freeman inspires others living with fibromyalgia and helps break down stigmas surrounding chronic illnesses.