Morgan Capital brings back iTrade after 48-hour hitch

The online stock trading platform of Morgan Capital Securities Limited, iTrade, came online on Wednesday after a 48-hour glitch. The iTrade service went offline on Monday due to a technical glitch, which the company confirmed has been resolved, allowing its numerous clients to buy and sell shares and other securities without hassle. “Thank you for your patience and understanding. “This is to inform you that the trading platform (iTrade) is now fully up and running to enable you to trade seamlessly.

“Our sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused as a result of this,” a statement from the company, which was sighted by Business Post on Wednesday, noted. Morgan Capital is one of the prominent trading licence holders of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited. Its iTrade platform is very popular among investors, especially those in the retail segment because of its lower commission and others. The platform gives realtime market trading data to customers, who can from the comfort of their homes and offices execute buy and sell mandates. During the period it was battling with its technical issues, clients were unable to buy or sell securities from the platform. They had to send electronic mail (email) to the organisation to execute such trading activities. The resolution of the problem by Morgan Capital will excite its customers and make them sigh a heave of relief.