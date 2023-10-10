More women needed in reshaping Nigeria, says First Lady

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has said efforts to reshape Nigeria and address societal ills plaguing the female gender required active participation of women. She said this when she granted audience to the Minister of State for Police Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, who led senior female police officers on a courtesy visit to her office at the State House, Abuja.

Noting with pride the fact that a large number of women were actively involved in policing and securing the country, the First Lady said the current administration of President Bola Tinubu has given more room to women to contribute their own quota to national development.

“It is the beginning of a new dawn for women in the country as the current administration will give women more room to contribute their quota. I am also looking for ways to contribute. We cannot have a Nigeria without people doing new and great things,” she said.

On how the senior female police officers and other women could help forge a better Nigeria, the First Lady charged them to lead the action in addressing some of the ills, such as rape, child abuse, human trafficking and proliferation of baby factories, that affect them the most in the society.

Mrs Tinubu said she was looking forward to the day when a female would emerge as the nation’s Inspector General of Police. Applauding the steadfast advocacy by the First Lady for setting the pace and advancing the interest of women in the country, the Minister of State for Police Affairs noted that gender equality, safeguarding of human rights and empowerment of women were key anchors of a just and fair society.

Appointed by President Tinubu, Sulaiman-Ibrahim is the First female Minister of State for Police Affairs in Nigeria.