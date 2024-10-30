More Women Hit On Me Than Men – Tiwa Savage

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Tiwatope Savage, better known as Tiwa Savage has opened up on receiving more romantic advances from women than men.
The singer made this known in a recent interview she had with Beat99.9FM.
During the interview, the host informed her that she’s the crush of a lot of women who look up to her with admiration.
In response, Tiwa Savage acknowledged it, noting that she has actually been hit more by women than men.
Tiwa said: “A lot more women hit on me than men, I don’t know why.”
Reactions trailing this post:
@Mel_unchained said: “Ma’am look in the mirror. You’ll know why”
@ToniaAlexis opined: “A school of thought would argue that you don’t necessarily have to be queer in order for queer people to find you attractive.”
@DiabloChaze asked: “Sisterhood don get the likes of Bobrisky too? ”
@OlayinkaDemoney said: “How your fellow women go find you attractive when serious men dey look for your hand in marriage? ”
@LemonadesWith opined: “Tiwa didn’t get a hot girl era in her teens and 20s and 30s, she’s getting it now in her 40s. She also looks better now than she did back then ”
Watch the video below:
https://x.com/onejoblessboy/status/1851267913455382691?s=46