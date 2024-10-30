More Women Hit On Me Than Men – Tiwa Savage

Share

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Tiwatope Savage, better known as Tiwa Savage has opened up on receiving more romantic advances from women than men.

The singer made this known in a recent interview she had with Beat99.9FM.

During the interview, the host informed her that she’s the crush of a lot of women who look up to her with admiration.

In response, Tiwa Savage acknowledged it, noting that she has actually been hit more by women than men.

Tiwa said: “A lot more women hit on me than men, I don’t know why.”

Reactions trailing this post:

@Mel_unchained said: “Ma’am look in the mirror. You’ll know why”

@ToniaAlexis opined: “A school of thought would argue that you don’t necessarily have to be queer in order for queer people to find you attractive.”

@DiabloChaze asked: “Sisterhood don get the likes of Bobrisky too? ”

@OlayinkaDemoney said: “How your fellow women go find you attractive when serious men dey look for your hand in marriage? ”

@LemonadesWith opined: “Tiwa didn’t get a hot girl era in her teens and 20s and 30s, she’s getting it now in her 40s. She also looks better now than she did back then ”

Watch the video below:

https://x.com/onejoblessboy/status/1851267913455382691?s=46

