More Users Seek To Switch To GenAI-Enabled Smartphones

By the end of 2025, a staggering 59 per cent of glob – al smartphone users are expected to prioritise devices equipped with generative AI (GenAI) capabilities, according to a recent industry report.

The survey, conducted by leading market researchers, highlights a growing consumer demand for smartphones that offer more than just basic AI assistance, signaling a paradigm shift in how users interact with mobile technology.

Generative AI, a subset of artificial intelligence known for creating content like text, images, and audio, has emerged as a key differentiator in modern technology.

Fueled by advancements in large language models and deep learning, GenAI capabilities have already been integrated into applications for content creation, personalised recommendations, and virtual assistants.

According to the report, users are now seeking smart – phones that go beyond simple voice commands or pre-programmed responses.

They want devices that can compose emails, draft essays, generate realistic art, or even brainstorm creative ideas in real-time.

The demand is particularly high among younger consumers and professionals, who see GenAI as a tool to boost productivity and creativity.

The report identifies several factors driving this trend which include increased awareness, enhanced connectivity, demand for personalisation, and workforce transformation.

According to the report, the mainstream popularity of GenAI applications like ChatGPT, DALL·E, and Bard has familiarised users with the potential of AI-powered tools.

“With the expansion of 5G networks, users can seamlessly access cloud-based GenAI services, reducing latency and improving performance. Consumers now expect their devices to understand their preferences, habits, and needs, delivering highly tailored experiences.

Remote work and digital collaboration have also created a need for smarter, more adaptive tools to streamline workflows.”

Despite the excitement, there are challenges to widespread adoption. Concerns over data privacy and the ethical implications of AIgenerated content remain significant barriers.

Additionally, the cost of integrating GenAI hardware and software into mid-range and budget smartphones could limit accessibility for some users especially in the African countries.

Indeed, the report suggested that smartphone manufacturers are already gearing up for this shift, as industry giants are investing heavily in research and development to integrate GenAI capabilities directly into devices, moving beyond reliance on cloudbased solutions. Custom AI chips, optimised neural networks, and proprietary GenAI platforms are becoming critical areas of competition.

Mid-tier and budget smartphone makers are also exploring partnerships with GenAI software providers to offer affordable solutions without compromising on functionality.

“The potential for GenAI in smartphones is vast. “By 2025, devices could feature AI-driven cameras that not only enhance photos but also create lifelike digital artwork.

Virtual assistants might evolve into conversational companions capable of managing daily schedules, offering mental health support, or even tutoring users in various subjects.

The integration of GenAI could redefine what it means to own a “smart” phone. “As the year 2025 approaches, it’s clear that generative AI is not just a trend but a transformative force in the mobile technology landscape.

The 59 per cent figure reflects a growing consensus: the future of smartphones lies in their ability to think, create, and innovate alongside their users.”

