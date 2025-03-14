More Usage Of Solar Energy’ll Advance Nigeria – JMG

Share

More usage of solar energy in Nigeria will advance the country in areas of technology, industry, health and agriculture, the group General Manager, JMG Ltd, Rabi Jammal, has said.

He added that it would boost business operations and general national development as well as increase the standard of living and quality of lives of Nigerians and other residents in the country.

He also advocated engineering solutions for sustainable development.

He spoke to journalists in Lagos after a JMG Limited, a leading provider of electro-mechanical solutions in Nigeria, commemorated Solar Appreciation Day on Friday, with a high-visibility road walk along major streets in Victoria Island, Lagos aimed at raising awareness of engineering solutions for sustainable development, including renewable energy innovations such as solar power.

Participants, including JMG employees, industry stakeholders, and sustainability advocates, wore branded T-shirts featuring inscriptions on electro-mechanical solutions and renewable energy solutions, reflecting the company’s broad expertise in Solar power, traditional power generation, electrical systems, vertical transportation, air compression and cooling solutions.

Jammal said the company was building on its recent celebration of World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development and has reaffirmed its commitment to driving energy efficiency, infrastructure development, and technological advancements that align with global sustainability goals.

He emphasised that the road walk underscored JMG’s continuous dedication to engineering excellence, clean energy adoption, and sustainable infrastructure development.

He said: ‘’As the world transitions towards cleaner and more efficient energy solutions, engineering remains the driving force behind innovation and progress.

“Our road walk serves as a platform to engage the public on the pivotal role of engineering in shaping a more sustainable future. Solar energy is just one of the many solutions we champion to ensure access to affordable, reliable, and renewable power sources.

“So today it was to emphasize and to show the importance of solar energy to where to start building a sustainable future, a sustainable future for our children, for our community and what better way is to go and emphasize and shout it all out in terms of showing the importance about sustainable energy and more importantly also to show how engineering drives innovation and drives this vision. Thank you very much.”

The Product Manager of Hybrid Power Systems, Raymond Nwose, urged Nigerians to make more use of solar energy to improve their businesses and living conditions.

He stated that solar energy provides access to clean energy and clean power solutions.

He said: “We will continue to build on these pillars that we have started and grow them day by day, minute by minute.

“This morning reflects JMG’s commitment to both sustainable engineering and renewable energy.

“So for all that are at JMG, we decided to get this done today to more like create an awareness to the Nigerian population and by and large, outside of Nigeria too, that JMG is committed to renewable energy at its peak.

“And this is because we want to ensure that every household and every person, whether residential, commercial or industrial, has access to clean energy and clean power solutions for their homes, clean power solutions for their businesses, for their industries as well, and to not reduce costs. Because we know that in Nigeria, at the moment, we are not yet there with regard to our power availability.

“And so we are here to bridge the gap to ensure that everybody, homes, businesses and industries, have access to energy solutions in their homes and businesses.

“So we are here and committed to ensure that every requirement with regards to power is provided for by us.

“When we do a proper design of what the customer needs, we come up with a solution to ensure that it’s a safe solution that will be provided for them.

“We will keep creating more awareness and more knowledge in this regard to ensure that everybody gets to know that we are here to provide solar solutions for them at a reduced cost. So that awareness creation is what we are much saddled to do, and providing the right power solution that they need for their homes and businesses.”

Head of Marketing, JMG Ltd, Oluwatomi Faniran, harped on the importance of sustainable energy and awareness of solar energy.

She said: “One of our initiatives at JMG is actually to provide solar power systems to primary healthcare centers in Lagos State as the first step. So that’s one of the ways that we are increasing the awareness of solar and also the adoption of solar.

“We would also be partnering with some institutes such as the Faculties of Engineering across various universities to be able to foster the knowledge and also the adoption of solar energy.

“So JMG is actually very passionate about this initiative and this solution within the engineering space and we’ll keep doing everything possible we can to push for the adoption, to push for the awareness, and keep collaborating with various engineering solutions and student bodies, and also do actual implementations of these solutions at places where they are needed most.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

