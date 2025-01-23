New Telegraph

January 23, 2025
More Troubles For Okoye As Udinese Drop Eagles Goalie Amid Betting Scandal

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, has been dropped from Udinese’s squad for the Serie A season following his alleged involvement in a betting scandal.

Okoye, 25, is under investigation for reportedly receiving a yellow card intentionally during Udinese’s 2-1 victory over Lazio on March 11, 2024.

The yellow card, given for timewasting in the 90th minute, drew suspicion due to unusual betting patterns flagged by an algorithm used by betting agency Sisal.

Authorities have searched Okoye’s home and that of Diego Giordano, a pizzeria owner linked to the case. Udinese has replaced Okoye with Norwegian goalkeeper Egil Selvik in their squad list, citing the player’s wrist surgery as a possible reason.

However, the timing suggests the allegations played a role in the decision. If found guilty, Okoye could face a five-year ban from football. The investigation is ongoing, leaving his future uncertain.

