More Troubles For Okoye As Investigators Indict Eagles’ Goalie For Fraud

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, has found himself in serious trouble, as preliminary reports by investigators in Italy indicted him of fraud and illegal betting.

According to reports from Italian news outlet ANSA, the Udinese goalkeeper allegedly collected a yellow card deliberately during a match between Lazio and Udinese in March 2024.

The yellow card, which happened in the 63rd minute for time wasting, is now being linked to a betting scam. Investigators said large bets were placed, mainly in the Udine area, predicting Okoye would be booked during the match.

The bets reportedly led to winnings of about €120,000 (over N200 million). Okoye, who recently impressed fans in Nigeria’s 1-1 friendly match against Russia, was quietly under investigation since last year.

He only returned to action in March 2025 as the investigation continued in the background.

Reports say three other people are also involved in the case, and all have been found guilty in the preliminary investigation. A final report is expected soon, after which Okoye and the others may officially face charges in court.

