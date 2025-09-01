New Telegraph

More Troubles For Lookman As Atalanta Reject Bayern Bid; Spurs Desperate To Pounce

Atalanta have thwarted another opportunity for Super Eagles striker, Ademola Lookman, to move to a big club after the Serie A side rejected Bayern Munich’s bid for the forward.

According to The Athletic, Bayern’s proposal was for a loan move with an option to buy, including a £28 million transfer fee plus a paid loan charge. The Bundesliga champions are in urgent need of a forward after their move for Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson collapsed at the final stage.

However, Atalanta have made their stance clear: they will only consider a straight permanent sale, and preferably to a club outside Italy. It will be recalled that the Bergamo side rejected a £45 million bid from Serie A rivals Inter Milan, a development that snowballed into a standoff between the player and his employers.

Sky Sport Germany reports that both Tottenham Hotspur and Galatasaray have now entered the race for Lookman, with both clubs exploring a permanent deal. Lookman is expected to be in action for the Super Eagles when they face Sudan this weekend and South Africa next week in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

