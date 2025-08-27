More Troubles For Boniface At Leverkusen

Club chief says Nigerian not fighting enough for shirt

After a failed transfer to Serie A side, Milan, Super Eagles striker, Victor Boniface, must now work hard to earn a spot at his German club, Bayer Leverkusen after the club’s chief claimed the forward is not fighting enough.

Leverkusen Managing Director, Simon Rolfes, admitted that Boniface has struggled to impress during the preseason. The forward will have to compete with Patrik Schick and 19-year-old Christian Kofane for the lone striker position.

“Unfortunately, Boniface couldn’t handle the pressure at the beginning of the preseason,” Rolfes told Kicker. He added: “The possibility of a transfer was an issue because Boni wasn’t as resilient. He’s improved, but the question is, can we give him the opportunities to become really good again?”