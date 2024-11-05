More Troubles For Arsenal Edu To Leave Role As Arsenal Sporting Director

Share

Arsenal sporting director Edu is to leave his role at the club. The Brazilian rejoined the Gunners as technical director in the summer of 2019 before being promoted to sporting director in November 2022.

Edu, 46, played for Arsenal between 2001 and 2005 and won two league titles, with one coming as part of the ‘Invincibles’ team of 2003-04. The former midfielder was heavily involved in bringing manager Mikel Arteta to the club, with Arsenal winning the FA Cup at the end of Arteta’s first season in charge.

While major silverware has eluded them since, working alongside the Spaniard, Edu has been widely credited with helping to transform the club back into a genuine title challenger.

Arsenal have ended the two previous campaigns as Premier League runnersup behind champions Manchester City. Captain Martin Odegaard, Ben White, Gabriel, Gabriel Jesus and Declan Rice have all arrived and become key players during Edu’s tenure, although the recruitment of players such as David Luiz and Willian had less of an impact.

Share

Please follow and like us: