More Trouble for Fubara as S’Court stops Allocations to Rivers

The Supreme Court yesterday ordered that no money shall be re- leased to the Rivers State government until a lawful Appropriation Law is enacted under the Martin Amaewhule Speakership, further puting more pressure on Governor Simina- laya Fubara. In a judgment delivered by Justice Emmanuel Akomaye Agim, the Supreme Court also ordered the 27- members of Rivers House of Assembly to resume function immediately. The unanimous judgment of the 5-man panel of Justices led by Justice Musa Uwani Aba-Aji dismantled all actions carried out by Governor Fubara for being unlawful. The apex court also- declared as invalid, ille- gal, null and void, the local government election con- ducted in Rivers state on October 5, 2024 and won by the All People’s Party APP. The Apex Court held that the election was invalid because all conditions precedent billed to be im- plemented were jettisoned by Rivers State Electoral Commission. Specifically, Justice Jamilu Tukur who delivered the lead verdict held that the council poll was conduct- ed in gross violations of section 150 of the Electoral Act 2022. A Federal High court in Abuja on September 30, 2024 had stopped the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from releasing voters register to the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) for the purpose of conducting the October 5, 2024 local government elections in the state.

The Court had also barred the Inspector General of Police IGP and the Department of the State Ser- vice DSS from providing security. Justice Peter Lifu issued the order against INEC, while delivering judgment in a suit brought before him by the All Progressives Congress (APC). The suit was argued on behalf of the APC by a team of senior lawyers comprising Joseph Daudu, Sebas- tine Hon and Ogwu James Onoja, all SANs. Justice Lifu held that the RSIEC was wrong in fixing the October 5 date for the conduct of the poll into the 23 local governments when all relevant laws guiding the election had not been complied with. Among others, the Judge held that the failure of Rivers Electoral body violated the provision of local government election conduct law by not publishing the mandatory 90 days’ notice before fixing the date. Justice Peter Lifu also held that the update and revision of the voter reg- ister ought to have been concluded before an election date conduct is legally and validity fixed in law.

The Judge therefore or- dered INEC not to make the certified voter register available to RSIEC until the law has been fully com- plied with. Justice Peter Lifu also barred RSIEC from accept- ing any voter register from INEC or using it for the purpose of the October 5 local government poll. The Supreme Court also ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN and the Accountant General of the Federation to shop further releasing financial allocations to Rivers State Government with immedi- ate effect. The Apex Court direct- ed that the order shall be in force until Governor Fubara stops all his illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional activities. Specifically, the Court said that no money shall be released to the state government until a law- ful Appropriation Law is enacted under the Martin Amaewhule Speakership. In a judgment delivered by Justice Emmanuel Ako- maye Agim, the Supreme Court also ordered the 27- members of Rivers House of Assembly to resume function immediately.

The unanimous judgment of the 5-man panel of Justices led by Justice Musa Uwani Aba-Aji dismantled all actions carried out by Governor Fubara for being unlawful. The Apex court lambast- ed the governor for engag- ing in criminal activity of demolishing the House of Assembly with impunity just to prevent 27 legislators in the House of Assembly from sitting to carry out lawful activities.

Justice Agim ordered the Clerk and Deputy Clerk who were unlawfully redeployed out of the House of Assembly must be allowed to resume work alongside the Assembly workers. The court held that it was an aberration for Fubara to operate with only 4 out of the 32 House of Assembly members under the guise of baseless fears that he would be impeached. According to the Jus- tices, Fubara by his un- lawful act among others, collapsed the House of assembly and used his im- munity under section 308 of the 1999 Constitution to carry out barbaric acts against the rule of law. The Supreme Court af- firmed the judgments of the Court of Appeal and the Federal high court, both in Abuja which had earlier declared the acts against the 27 state of House of Assembly members as unlawful and illegal.

A sum of N10m fine was imposed on Fubara to be paid to the House of Assembly and the 27 members who instituted the suit against him. The federal high court had held that the receipt and disbursement of monthly allocations since January last year by Fuba- ra was a Constitutional summersault and aberra- tion that must not be allowed to continue. Justice Joyce Abdulma- lik who delivered the Federal high court judgment had last year issued an or- der that the presentation of the 2024 budget by Fubara before a 4-member Rivers House of Assembly was an affront to the Constitutional provision. Specifically, the Judge had said that Fubara’s ac- tion in implementing un- lawful budget smacked gross violations of the 1999 Constitution he swore to protect. The judge had therefore restrained CBN, Accoun- tant General of the Fed- eration, Zenith Bank, and Access Bank from further allowing Fubara to access money from the Consoli- dated Revenue and Feder- ation Account.

