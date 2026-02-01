More Trials For Halima Abubakar

Life has thrown several curve balls to Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, since her fall out with a few well’- known personalities.

Halima Abubakar used to be one of Nigeria’s most celebrated actress until ill health set in, which gradually pulled her away from limelight.

She is back in the news with an emotional appeal for financial assistance, revealing that she needs N25 million to undergo urgent brain tumour surgery and cover post-operative care and living expenses.

Speaking during a recent live session, the actress disclosed that her health challenges have been compounded by severe personal setbacks, including eviction from her residence, which has left her homeless and distressed.

Halima explained that much of her savings were exhausted in October last year when she paid N9 million for her mother’s hernia surgery, an expense she says she is still struggling to settle fully.

With her own medical condition worsening, the actress said she attempted to use funds previously contributed for her treatment to pay her rent, but her landlady reportedly rejected the payment and asked her to vacate the apartment.

“I have just been evicted from my house. I have been diagnosed with a brain tumour,” she said tearfully. “The money contributed for my health, which I wanted to use to pay my rent, was rejected. I packed my belongings and now I have nowhere to go.”

In her plea, Halima directly called on prominent Nigerians, including former Kogi State, Governor Yahaya Bello; social media activist, VeryDarkMan, and Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu, asking for urgent intervention.

She also lamented that repeated attempts to reach some of her colleagues in the entertainment industry had gone unanswered. “I cannot even reach any celebrities; none of them is answering my calls. I called Don Jazzy, but there was no response.

What did I do?” she asked. The actress dismissed allegations that she was exaggerating or fabricating her illness to gain sympathy or financial support.

“Only a mad person would lie about being sick,” she said. “It is embarrassing and heartbreaking that people think I am lying. I am ashamed to come out like this, but I have asked people around me and received no help. This is my only option.”

Halima revealed that she has been on medication for over a year and recently relocated to Abuja to be closer to her treatment centre, the Turkish Hospital. According to her, her condition requires surgery, extended aftercare, accommodation, feeding, and additional medical procedures, including the removal of her spleen.

“I have nothing to my name anymore except the money contributed for my surgery,” she said.

“I need help from Nigerians. I need N25 million for my health.” Her appeal has since sparked renewed conversations online about healthcare costs, social support for entertainers, and the fragility of life beyond fame.

A few of her friends who still remembers the once vibrant actress are pleading with well meaning Nigerians to see the collective effort to put in to pull the actress back on her feet.

Halima Abubakar was born June 12, 1985 in Kaduna but is originally from Kogi State. She is a Nigerian actress with great talent. In 2011, she won the Afro Hollywood Best Actress award.