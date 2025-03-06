More Than Half Of Adults’ll Be Overweight By 2050 –Study

Share

A c o m p r e h e n s iv e global analysis led by researchers in the United States has found that more than half of adults and a third of children and teens worldwide will be overweight or obese by 2050.

According to the study published in ‘The Lancet,’ overweight and obesity rates in adults, children and teens more than doubled over the past three decades, afflicting 2.1 billion adults and 493 million young people with excess weight.

Obesity, a chronic health condition that can progress over time, is defined as an abnormal or excessive accumulation of body fat that poses a risk to health.

It is often measured using body mass index (BMI), with a BMI over 25 indicating overweight and a BMI over 30 indicating obesity.

This condition is not only a cosmetic issue but a serious medical problem that increases the risk of various health issues, including heart disease, diabetes, and certain cancers.

Unless something changes, about 60 per cent of adults (3.8 billion) and a third of children and teens (746 million) will be overweight or obese by 2050, the researchers project.

