More Than 70 Dead In Johannesburg Tower Block Blaze

More than 70 people have died and more than 40 injured following a fire at a block of flats in Johannesburg. Authorities say it’s unclear what sparked the blaze at a five-storey building. Emergency Services told the BBC the fire gutted the building in the Johannesburg city centre at around 01:30 (00:30 BST).

Authorities say firefighters evacuated the building’s occupants on arrival, and the search and recovery of bodies is continuing, reports the BBC.

Reports suggest the occupants of the building were mostly African migrants.

A representative from the health department said they have retrived 74 bodies – 24 women, 40 men, and 10 that they are unable to gender.

Among the 74 are 12 children, he said. Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the site of the blaze yesterday. He had earlier described the impact of the fire as “a great tragedy”.