August 25, 2025
More Than 500,000 Ordered To Evacuate As Typhoon Heads For Vietnam

Vietnam has ordered more than 586,000 people to be evacuated ahead of the arrival of Typhoon Kajiki.

The storm is already packing winds of 166km/h (103mph) and is expected to strengthen further before making landfall early on Monday, weather forecasters said.

People from the central provinces of Thanh Hoa, Quang Tri, Hue and Da Nang have been ordered to leave their homes.

Flights have been cancelled and boats told to stay ashore, reports the BBC.

The storm is skirting past Hainan in China, where the country’s weather agency said up to 320mm (12.6in ) of rain was forecast.

