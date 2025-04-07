More Than 50 Countries Contact US In Bid To Negotiate Tariffs, Trump Official Says

Share

More than 50 countries have contacted Trump to try to negotiate after he announced sweeping tariffs this week, the US’s National Economic Council director Kevin Hassett has said.

Indonesia and Taiwan say they won’t impose retaliatory tariffs while Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu is heading to Washington DC to meet Trump for trade talks.

This comes after a 10% “baseline” tariff on most US imports kicked in.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer warned “the world as we knew it has gone” and said the government is ready to step in to protect the British economy, reports the BBC.

Experts warn the tariffs could push up prices for consumers, but Trump urges the US to “hang tough” after market turmoil.

