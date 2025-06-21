More Than 400,000 Empty Seats at Club World Cup So Far

Share

as PSG suffer shock defeat

More than 400,000 seats were left empty during the opening round of Club World Cup group matches in the United States. Stadiums have been 56.8% full, with more than half a million spectators attending. Nine stadiums have been used for the first 16 matches of the tour- nament, with a combined capacity of 979,373. The total attendance at matches has been 556,369, with 423,004 empty seats.

The expanded tournament is be- ing treated as a dress rehearsal for the international men’s World Cup next summer, which will be held in the USA, Canada and Mexico. Of the 16 matches played so far, half of the matches have seen atten- dances below 50% of the capacity of the stadium. The lowest attended game was South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns win over South Korean side Ulsan HD in front of 3,412 spectators at Inter & Co Stadium in Florida.

Meanwhile, Brazilian side Bota- fogo pulled off the biggest surprise of the tournament so far with a 1-0 victory over European champions Paris St-Germain at the Club World Cup. Striker Igor Jesus, 24, scored in the first half when his strike from outside the area deflected off defender Willian Pacho and past goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Botafogo defended superbly to keep out Luis Enrique’s side, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Goncalo Ramos squan- dering good chances to equalise.

Given Paris St-Germain’s riches and their status as the best team in Europe, they had been expected to beat Botafogo. But the victory continues an encourag- ing trend that has seen South American teams go undefeated in the first week of the tournament. It has helped to quieten claims that the tournament will be a procession for one of the European sides.

“A lot of people wondered, but we showed how strong Botafogo is,” Jesus said. While Botafogo’s performance may have come as a surprise to many onlook- ers, PSG coach Luis Enrique was not one of them. “We knew it was going to be a difficult match – they defended well,” he said. “This Club World Cup is intense and difficult and all the teams are highly mo- tivated, especially when they’re playing against us.”

