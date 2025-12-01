More Than 400 Killed In Indonesia Flooding, Officials Say

The death toll from flooding and landslides on Indonesia’s Sumatra island has risen dramatically to 442, officials have said. The total passed 300 earlier yesterday, with evacuation efforts under way, major roads cut off, and internet and electricity only partially restored.

Monsoons exacerbated by tropical storms have caused some of the worst flooding in years across South East Asia. Hundreds are dead and missing in Malaysia and Thailand as well, with millions affected across the region.

The official death toll in Thailand currently sits at 170, with two deaths reported in Malaysia’s northern Perlis state. Elsewhere, there have been nearly 160 deaths in Sri Lanka due to a bout of particularly extreme weather that has caused flooding and mudslides.

An exceptionally rare tropical storm, named Cyclone Senyar, caused catastrophic landslides and flooding in Indonesia, with homes swept away and thousands of buildings submerged, reports the BBC.

The bad weather has hampered rescue operations, and while tens of thousands of people have been evacuated, hundreds are still stranded, the Indonesian disaster agency said.