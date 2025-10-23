More Than 40 Dead After Multivehicle Crash In Uganda

Ugandan police said 46 people have died after several vehicles crashed on a major highway in Uganda, revising an earlier death toll of 63. The police say they had mistakenly included victims who were unconscious in their initial fatality count.

The crash occurred when two buses travelling in opposite directions “met head on” while trying to overtake two other vehicles – a lorry and a car – on the Kampala-Gulu Highway at 00:15 local time (21:15 GMT), the Uganda Police Force said.

One of the buses swerved in an attempt to avoid a crash, but in the process caused a “head on and side collision” that led to a “chain reaction” in which other vehicles lost control and overturned, reports the BBC.

As well as the fatalities, the passengers of the vehicles involved and several others were injured, police said. An investigation has been launched. The injured have been taken to different hospitals in the western town of Kiryandongo.

President Yoweri Museveni said he had learnt of the tragic accident “with sadness” and sent his condolences to the bereaved families. He urged caution to prevent such tragedies.

He directed that each bereaved family be given five million shillings each ($1,430; £1,070) and a million shillings to the injured. The highway between the capital Kampala in the south and the northern city of Gulu is one of the country’s busiest.