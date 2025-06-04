More Than 200 Inmates Escape Pakistani Jail After Earthquake

Share

More than 200 prisoners escaped from a jail in Pakistan’s largest city following an earthquake in the early hours of yesterday, police said.

Thousands of inmates broke down doors and the locks of their cells and shattered windows after they felt tremors shake the walls at Malir Jail in Karachi.

Of those who escaped the prison, police said 80 inmates had been recaptured and searches were ongoing for more than 130 still at large. One prisoner was killed in the operation and two prison officers injured.

A prison superintendent told the BBC inmates began shouting from their cells and barracks around midnight as they were terrified the building would collapse on top of them.

After the frenzy turned violent, police said they responded with warning shots, firing guns into the air.

While many returned to their cells, others stormed the main gate in panic – with 216 inmates using the opportunity to escape the prison altogether. Police are now going doorto-door, visiting past residences to arrest those who are still on the run.

