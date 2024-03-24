More than 130 killed in Russian concert attack

On Friday night, gunmen opened fire on crowds at a concert hall in Krasnogorsk in the Moscow region, killing at least 133 and injuring more than 100. Islamic State has said it was behind the attack, but the FSB says suspects had Ukrainian contacts and were attempting to flee over the border. At least two perpetrators of the attack on Crocus City Hall have been killed, the BBC’s Russian news service reports.

It cited a source familiar with the search operation as saying one attacker was killed in the concert hall, while another was killed in the Bryansk region. Security forces stopped a white car in Bryansk, 210 miles southwest of Moscow, and interrogated suspects, Russian media reported earlier. The BBC said one of the dead was a 30-year-old Tajikistan national who exceeded the Russian 90-day period of stay in 2018 and was ordered by a court to make a “controlled independent exit” from Russia. The other man was also a Tajikistan citizen, aged 25, the BBC reporter, citing both their passports.

Sky News cannot independently verify these reports. Up to 1.5 million Tajikistan nationals have worked in Russia and many have Russian citizenship. Russia’s Investigative Committee has released new photos from the scene of the attack. A black bag filled with ammunition was found, along with a gun. Emergency responders were also seen inside the burnt-out building, which was set ablaze during the attack.

Four men, armed with Kalashnikov automatic weapons, arrived in a van at the concert venue in Krasnogorsk at 7.40pm yesterday, before killing at least 133 people and wounding more than 100. Video showed people rushing for the exits as the attackers walked through the concert hall aiming and then firing in bursts at civilians. They then set fire to the building, according to Russian investigators. Some witnesses said the men poured a liquid on seating and curtains in several places before igniting it.