More Than 1,000 Participants Expected At NOGOF Fair –NCDMB

Share

The Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), has revealed that more than 1,000 delegates are expected to grace the 5th Edition of Nigerian Oil and Gas Opportunity Fair (NOGOF) 2025.

A statement by the management of NCDMB revealed that the event fixed for May 20 and 22, 2025 in Yenogoa will offer a unique platform to present upcoming project opportunities in the oil and gas industry, upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors.

The statement added that the event will also foster investments and advancing local content and will have federal ministers, industry regulators and chief executive officers of international and indigenous operating and oil and gas service companies in attendance.

“As with all past editions of NOGOF since 2017, highlights will include exclusive project opportunity presentations by some 25 industry resource persons, insightful panel sessions and technical workshops, exhibitions showcasing innovations, services, and strategic networking sessions.”

Share