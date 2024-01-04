More Than 100 Killed in Blasts Near Iran General’s Tomb

At least 103 people have been killed by two bomb explosions near the tomb of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani on the fourth anniversary of his assassination by the US, Iran’s state media reported. State broadcaster Irib said dozens more people were wounded when the blasts hit a procession near the Saheb al-Zaman mosque in the southern city of Kerman.

It cited Kerman’s deputy governor as saying it was a “terrorist attack”. Videos showed bodies on a road and ambulances rushing to the scene, reports the BBC. It was not clear who was behind the explosions and there were no immediate claims from any groups.

But Arab separatists, Islamic State (IS) and other Sunni jihadist groups have said they have carried out deadly attacks on security forces and Shia shrines in the country in recent years.

Soleimani was seen as the most powerful figure in Iran after the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, before he was killed in a US drone strike in neighbouring Iraq in 2020.