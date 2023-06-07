More recognition for former minister, Dare

Immediate past Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare (CON), has continued to enjoy the dividends of his successful stewardship. In a private reception put together by Stakeholders in the Sports Industry, Dare was praised for all the transformations he brought to the sports sector during the almost four years he spent in the Sports Ministry.

The reception that was tagged ‘Celebration of Excellence’ is the latest on the list of worthy recognitions Dare has enjoyed following what many have unarguably described as a successful and accomplished tenure as Sports Minister.

Speaking at the event, former Nigeria football international, Chief Segun Odegbami, (MON), described Dare as a national asset that deserved all the accolades he is getting. The media mogul and sports critic said this is the first time in all his years in sports involvement that a minister left office and is being celebrated. “By virtue of my position I have worked closely with many past Sports Ministers and I know how difficult it is to survive as a Sports Minister in Nigeria but Dare proved everyone wrong with his style of leadership that resulted in many achievements”, he said.

Odegbami further stated that he is particularly looking forward to the next assignment Dare will undertake because his wealth of experience and quality would be very valuable to the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking at the event, Dare described himself as lucky to serve as Sports Minister in the last administration and all his success stories will not have been completed without the support of the stakeholders in the sports family. ” We would not have achieved what we did without the majority of the stakeholders, from the office of Mr President, the National Assembly, the Nigeria Olympic Committee, the Sports Ministry itself and the various Sporting Federations”.