More Questions For Gumi

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi role as intermediary between government and those who control the forests in North-Western Nigeria made it possible for the world to hear the grievances of the gunmen. The belief was that fruitful deliberations were nearer than expected. Gumi shouldered no baggage, at least, officially when those in power engaged him. For a man who graduated from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria as a Medical Doctor; joined the Army and left as a Captain to become a Muslim cleric, much was expected.

Through him, those tagged bandits appeared to the public as young men, ready for a change of heart and willing to drop their guns if the government was ready to negotiate with the new found middleman who visited them in the dense jungles of Zamfara. Many within and outside the government were relieved that, at long last, there was someone who could talk to the bandits. That was a signal that the bloodletting was not going to last that much longer so that people could go back to their businesses and homes without fear. However, Gumi’s peace moves did not last.

The bandits became even more daring. Schools were raided and more hostages taken. Markets were attacked, mosques were not spared. Even the military became targets as much as regular road users. Apparently, Gumi had developed a soft spot for the bandits and of recent, appears to be more of a spokesman than a peacemaker. He blames the Federal Government for some of the sins of the men who have chosen the forest as their tactical headquarters. It is therefore not surprising that the Secret Police invited him for a round of talks.

To be fair to the Department of State Services (DSS), this is not the first time they had cause to interact formally with the Muslim cleric. On June 25, 2021, he was also their guest. In the past, Gumi put up a strong defence for the bandits, arguing that they should be granted Presidential Amnesty, like the militants who used to wreak havoc in the oil-rich Niger Delta region of the country. What he did not say was that while those down South lurking in the creeks were still controllable and listened to elders like Chief Edwin Clark. It was inconceivable that Clark would be discussing with the Federal Government and Niger Delta

militants would go on a shooting spree, raiding schools, villages and blowing up pipelines. The bandits have not given Gumi such a level of honour. He should ask himself why this is so? We have cause to believe that Gumi has not done well as a negotiator. For him to tell the militants that those in the military killing them are Christians, says much about his allegiance. It is strange that he was not cautioned by those who engaged him at the time.

Beyond religion, Gumi has shown bias towards the Hausa. After mingling with bandits on Zamfara with his friend, Kachala Halilu, in 2021, the cleric blamed Yan Sakai for carrying out mass execution of the Fulani. He said nothing about the decimation of the Hausa population. It is obvious that the abduction of even Fulani students does not worry Gumi. In one instance, he implied that it was safer to take children, demand ransom and free them after payment than bandits shooting their way into town and killing people. In other climes, this kind of negotiator would be kept away from further dealings with the bandits.

Unfortunately, here he remains indispensable and has been brave enough to state that if coup plotters were granted Presidential Pardon, his clients deserved the same treatment. We deserve to know why these bandits have not been encouraged by Gumi to embrace formal education like he did. There is not one single bandit with enough education to understand even the tenets of Islam or the power of peaceful coexistence. As a cleric, Gumi was in the bush with the Koran.

There is nowhere in the book where the destruction of mosques, killing of fellow Muslims enjoys prominence. These bandits have razed mosques to the ground, killed Muslims – Hausa, Fulani and Gbagyi. Gumi’s father, Abubakar Gumi, was the Grand Khadi of the Northern Region, between 1962 and 1967. Some of his friends were Alhaji Ahmadu Bello, Malam Aminu Kano and Alhaji Shehu Shagari, who was president between 1979 and 1983. As Sardauna of Sokoto and Premier of the Northern Region, Ahmadu Bello used education to empower the people. There was no difference between Hausa and Fulani. This is what Gumi, who attended Ahmadu Bello University, should be teaching the bandits.