More Pressure Piles On NFF As F’Eagles Demand Bonuses, Allowances

Federation Chiefs To Appear Before House Of Reps Tuesday

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has come under criticism again after it emerged that it is yet to pay the National U-20 team, the Flying Eagles, that reached the quarterfinal of the FIFA U-20 World Cup months after the tournament. The Federation has been in the eye of the storm for some weeks following an allegation of insensitivity to the welfare of the Super Falcons players who alleged that the NFF was owing them a backlog of bonuses and allowances that dated back to 2021.

However, the extent of the financial crisis the NFF is grappling with was underlined by a tweet from a renowned journalist and football commentator, Osasu Obayiuwana, who revealed that the Flying Eagles team that qualified for the World Cup in Argentina were yet to get $5,000 each they were promised should they book the World Cup ticket in Egypt during the CAF U-20 AFCON, a feat they eventually achieved.

Obayiuwana’s tweet stated that the players and officials wanted to revolt over the unpaid bonuses and allowance during the World Cup in Argentina but they shelved down the action after the NFF officials threatened to blacklist them. The tweet reads, “Now that the @NGSuper_Fal- cons have gone to war with @thenff, officials and players of #Nigeria’s U-20 team at the last #Under20WC in Argentina have reached out to me. And this is the message they sent, concerning their situation with @thenff.

“In May 2022, the team won the WAFU U-20 tournament and qualified for the AFCON U-20 in Egypt during [the] @PinnickAmaju administration. The team was promised a qualification bonus but no specific amount was mentioned… To the AFCON U-20 proper in Egypt – the NFF General Secretary sat with players and officials before the tournament and pledged $5,000 [to] each player if the team qualified for the World Cup.

Players and officials received six days of training tour allowance in Morocco and 10 days in Egypt, despite spending 25 days in Egypt. “The team finished third with [a] bronze medal and qualified for the World Cup. In Argentina, the team stayed for 31 days and reached the quarter-finals but no match bonus was paid and only a 20 days camping allowance out of 31 days. 20 days camping allowance amounts to $2,000 which is $100 per day.

“At the moment, the NFF owes each of the Flying Eagles players $5,000 World Cup qualification bonus and 25 days camping allowance – 15 days in Egypt and 10 days in Argentina, as well as match bonuses, for three wins during the U20 World Cup.”

Meanwhile, the NFF’s chiefs will on Tuesday, next week appear before the Sports Committee of the House of Representatives over the bonus row involving the Super Falcons, New Telegraph has reliably learnt. The committee said it was bothered about the negative reactions the row had generated and demands clarification on when the players would be paid.