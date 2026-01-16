More Prayers For Our Country, Nigeria

‘Every time we believe we have seen the worst from our country, the shameless, opportunistic power grabbers take us back to a new low’

– Nigeria Democratic Liberty Forum (NDLF), New York (June, 2010)

Back in December 2019, yours truly was compelled by the prevailing terrifying socio-economic circumstances and the insecurity challenges to call for prayers for our country, Nigeria through an opinion essay titled: ‘Prayer for my country, Nigeria’.

That was some six years ago. But are we any better off as a country as of January 2026? That is the million-naira question. Sad to note and bitter as it might sound, the truth is that we, as citizens are collectively worse off as at this day.

It is not about denigrating our nation. Not all! It is about facing the truth and admitting that: “Only the truth will set us free”.

In fact, going by the Human Development Index (HDI), as well as our rankings on both the Global Hunger Index (GHI) and the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) there is cause for serious concern. For instance, last year, Nigeria ranked low (164) on the HDI 2025, with significant contrasts to the United Kingdom in GDP per capita, in terms of life expectancy, literacy rates and infant mortality.

Similarly, in the 2025 GHI, Nigeria ranked 115th out of 123 countries with sufficient data to calculate 2025 GHI scores. With a score of 32.8 in the 2025 Index, Nigeria had a level of hunger that is considered “serious”!

This GHI Score is based on the values of four component indicators: Specifically 19.9% of the population is undernourished, 33.8% of children under five are stunted, 11.6% of children under five are wasted, while 10.5% of children die before their fifth birthday.

And Nigeria is placed sixth in the globe among terrorised countries by the 2025 GTI, with a score of 7.658. Painful, as it would feel there is empirical evidence on ground to justify these scary rankings, what with the recent intervention of the United States’ military that sent missiles to bomb the hideouts of the IS-linked Lakurawa terrorists in Sokoto State? Or, are we not feeling the deep pinch of hunger in the land? Of course, we are.

Yet, the obscene and nauseating focus of not a few of our political leaders is how to hang on to power come 2027, amplified of course, by several questionable defections by the helmsmen from one political party to another.

So, one keeps asking concerned citizens to pray for Nigeria. But some others who one has spoken with, respond by telling me that it is not a necessity.

Yet, it is perhaps the most compelling scripture for praying for a nation is 2 Chronicles 7:13-14, which says: “When I shut up the heavens so that there is no rain, or command locusts to devour the land or send a plague among my people, 14 if my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face, I will answer their prayers”.

So, as reflected in my prayers in 2019, one begins with immense gratitude to you. We are indeed grateful for all these great potentialities, even though many of us take them for granted. Our dearly beloved Father, let me admit the bitter truth, that we have failed you in several ways by not appreciating what you have given us for free.

Worse still, we have been misusing them in more ways than one. With profound reminiscences, during my strange spiritual encounter with You back in October 2002 you described Nigeria to my humble self as “an irritating sore by your side”!

And when I asked what it was all about, you took me round this same country to pinpoint sundry crimes and criminalities that trigger your angst. Was it bestiality, sodomy or homo-sexualism? What about ritual murders, involving innocent children, importing arms and ammunition and worshipping lesser gods?

What about the crop of power-poaching politicians who have sold their souls to the devil and view money and material acquisition as the be-all and end-all to life? These are just some of the ways we have irked you. Let your spirit begin with the people’s

Let not our politicians become intoxicated by transient power once they mount the pedestal of power, at the local, state or federal level. Let them not forget the people or begin to play God…

mind-set, to understand that in a democracy political power truly belongs to them. They should not sell their votes in exchange for peanuts and enthrone their very enemies as their leaders.

They should ask that their votes count as freely cast at the polls. They should know their rights and responsibilities and stand firm in asking for good governance.

They should not view those voted into power as ‘they’ and as people to be feared or worshipped but politicians to be accountable to them. Indeed, they should be servant-leaders as former President, Umaru Yar’Adua rightly highlighted.

Touch our leaders’ hearts never to forget that power belongs to you and that they are but the chosen channels to deploy that power in the service of the people, instead of satisfying their whims and caprices. Let them value the sanctity of human life.

Let them not erroneously believe that they could intimidate, torture, maim and kill fellow human beings, to satiate their ego and go Scot-free.

They should understand that might is not right in a democracy, as we are not instinct-driven animals hounding for survival in a jungle! Let them earn whatever they want not by using the Machiavellian tactics that only the end justifies the means.

Instead, let them remember what you asked Cain in the Biblical time and that the voice of the blood of their voiceless victims cries unto you on a daily basis.

They should remember that you will ask them to account for the innocent souls they have killed, openly or done in secrecy on the Judgment Day, as no human action and antics is hidden from you. Let our current leaders inculcate in us a sense of history, and that of allegiance to the country called Nigeria.

Let the people understand the sacrifices made by our founding fathers and mothers too. Let not our politicians become intoxicated by transient power once they mount the pedestal of power, at the local, state or federal level.

Let them not forget the people or begin to play God because of the dire consequences of their evil deeds. Let them have a sense of history and remember how Adolf Hitler, Paul Pot, Kertusodiro Suharto, Saddam Hussein, Idi Dada Amin, Nero, Haiti’s Jean Claude “Baby Doc” Duvalier, Ethiopia’s Mengistu Haile Mariam all ended with disgrace and death!

Let them respect the constitutional provisions, the separation of power and the rule of law they swore to uphold. Let them be reminded always of the inspiring words of our first National Anthem:

“Though tribe and tongue may differ, In brotherhood we stand, Nigerians all, are proud to serve Our sovereign Motherland. Our flag shall be a symbol That truth and justice reign.” And above all let them imbibe in our youth the fear of You! Thank you, Father, for listening to my prayers.