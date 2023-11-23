More People Die Directly From Amr Than From Hiv/Aids, Others –NCDC

Over 99% Of Amr-related Deaths Among Children Under Five

As Nigeria joins the global community to commemorate the World Antimicrobial Awareness Week (WAAW), available data has revealed that every year, antimicrobial resistance (AMR) directly causes 1.27 million deaths and is associated with an additional 3.7 million deaths. Low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) including Nigeria bear the brunt of this burden, accounting for nearly 90 per cent of the direct death toll.

Sadly, over 99.5 percent of AMR– related deaths are among children under five, according to a statement issued by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) and signed by its Director General, Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa. Recent studies show that more people die directly from AMR than from HIV/AIDS, malaria, or any one form of cancer other than lung cancer.

In Africa, the burden of death attributed to AMR was highest in western Africa, at 27.3 deaths per 100,000, making it a super region for death due to drug-resistant pathogens. The theme of WAAW 2023 is ‘Preventing Antimicrobial Resistance Together’. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there are 15 priority antibiotic-resistant pathogens causing the greatest threat to human and animal health and four of them have been detected in Nigeria.

The impact of AMR on the economy, health systems and the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is enormous. Up to $100 trillion of global gross domestic product could be lost due to AMR by 2050, and the low medium income countries (LMICs) would be most negatively impacted. Antimicrobial agents are essential for food security and the global consumption of antimicrobials is projected to rise by 70 per cent by 2030 and will affect sustainable food production systems if nothing is done.

To this end, the NCDC has urged Nigerians to handle antimicrobials with care by seeking professional consultation to conduct a laboratory test to guide the use of antibiotics and other antimicrobial agents, e.g., tests should be applicable in antimalarials for the use of individuals, families, pets and other animals.

Antibiotics

Similarly, complete doses of antibiotics should be used as prescribed by a licensed health worker or veterinarian in the case of use on animals. “Farmers must observe withdrawal periods for animals of food origin before slaughtering.” Adetifa said people should not share or use leftover antibiotics and dispose leftover antibiotics properly. Also, they should practice hand hygiene and environmental sanitation consistently as well as vaccinate their family, children, and animals appropriately.

According to him, the Federal Government remains committed to contributing to the global response to AMR and sustaining advocacy towards the responsible use of antimicrobials guided by a one-health approach. Since 2017, Nigeria has made strides in its response to AMR. Led by the NCDC in collaboration with the tripartite sectors, there is now an AMR surveillance network, antimicrobial stewardship, and awareness programmes across the country creating awareness of AMR among healthcare professionals, farmers, and the public.

Fulfilling its commitment as agreed to at the Third Global High-level Ministerial Conference on AMR in Muscat, Oman, Nigeria is currently finalising its second National Action Plan for AMR (NAP 2.0) in collaboration with all relevant stakeholders to determine required finances, applicable milestones, and national targets, including the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) indicators on AMR in the human health sector, and adopting a One Health approach.

Strategies to address AMR

Nigeria has inaugurated the National One Health Steering Committee co-chaired by Ministers from all relevant One Health stakeholders. It has included more stakeholders in the AMR technical working group for better collaboration and deployed a national Community of Practice for stakeholders in the AMR response space. In addition, the country has expanded AMR surveillance sites in Nigeria in the human, animal and environmental sectors as well as established a national antimicrobial stewardship programme.

This year, during the Joint external evaluation of international health regulation core capacities, Nigeria, AMR was rated as having an average score of 2.4 points out of five, indicating that more action is required to combat this challenge. Every year, the National Antimicrobial Resistance Technical Working Group (AMR-TWG) joins the global community to raise awareness of the dangers of misuse or overuse of antimicrobials and promotes collaboration across sectors to preserve the efficacy of these critical medicines.

Fighting AMR is truly a global endeavour that must be addressed through a One Health approach. To effectively curb this menace, all sectors must join forces and encourage the prudent use of antimicrobials and preventive measures. This is also evident in this year’s theme of WAAW 2023 which is ‘Preventing antimicrobial resistance together.”