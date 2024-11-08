More Partners Key Into Delta Principals’ Cup

Share

The Zenith Bank PLC sponsored Delta State Principals’ Cup has continued to gain more recognition with two more private companies coming onboard for the successful organisation of the seventh edition of the competition.

Ogbomro Grammar School, Ogbomro, Uvwie, defeated Umutu Secondary School, Umutu, 2-0 on Thursday, November 7, 2024, to emerge winner.

Investors Delight Homes and Infinix Tech Cloud were part of the new partners, coming onboard for the first time for the seventh edition.

Speaking with our correspondent, the CEO of ID Homes, Tosin Akilaiya, said the state has been good to his company and there is need to support a good cause like the Principals’ Cup which remain an avenue to develop the football talents of the youths of Delta State.

“Football is something that unifies all Nigerians and it is always a pleasure watching the students putting in their efforts on the field of play,” he said.

“So it’s a very beautiful thing to be part of because the students are our future. So once we support them, we are also supporting ourselves. That’s why we are part of it.”

On his own part, the Head of Learning at Infinix Tech Cloud, Abraham Ozegbe, said it was the vision of the CEO of the company, Lucky Okpuno, a son of the soul to support anything developmental in the state especially the youth and the Principals’ Cup presented an opportunity to achieve that.

He added: “Our CEO is from Asaba, and he felt If this kind of competition is going on in this town, it makes sense to kind of lend your support.

“And being that we are an IT company, we see it as an opportunity to give insight to the young children that there’s something called information technology that is a big thing right now globally, encourage them in their sporting activities and also let them be aware of IT.

“This is the first and I must say it was an amazing opportunity. The feeling is good and if we are presented with other opportunities to support, we will definitely do.”

Share

Please follow and like us: