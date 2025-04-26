More Jobs Coming For Nigerian Youths – Edun

Share

Banking on the status of Africa as the continent that has the youngest global population, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have developed strategies to boost employment for youths.

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, who is also a member the Development Committee (DC) of the World Bank, disclosed this on the sidelines of the World Bank/IMF Spring Meetings in Washington D.C.

Speaking shortly after the DC meeting, he said members were disposed to creating jobs for youths on the continent since they form a bulk of the continent’s population.

The DC is a ministerial-level forum of the World Bank Group and the IMF for intergovernmental consensus-building on development issues. Known formally as the Joint Ministerial Committee of the Boards of Governors of the Bank and the Fund on the Transfer of Real Resources to Developing Countries, the Committee was established in 1974.

The Committee has 25 members, usually Ministers of Finance or Development who represent the full membership of the Bank and Fund.

The Committee’s mandate is to advise the Boards of Governors of the Bank and the Fund on critical development issues and on the financial resources required to promote economic development in developing countries.

Consequently, Edun said the committee’s focus on youths is in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration’s agenda to create job opportunities for youths through the private sector.

This initiative, he said, would keep youths in the county and prevent them from traveling out to secure jobs.

Sixty per cent of Africa’s population are under 25 years old. This means a significant portion of the continent’s population falls within the youth demographic. By 2030, young Africans are projected to make up 42 per cent of the world’s youth.

Earlier, the finance minister wooed international investors to make Nigeria their destination of choice, highlighting the country’s robust economic growth and potential for private sector investment.

He highlighted the significant economic reforms introduced by the Federal Government aimed at driving robust economic growth.

Edun said that Nigeria offers vast opportunities for private sector investment and participation.

Besides, he said the Federal Government will pursue diversification of its revenues and adopt greater prudent resource allocation measures to mitigate the impact of low oil prices.

Speaking at a meeting with investors, Edun emphasized that with the recent reforms embarked upon by the present administration, Nigeria is better positioned to deal with global economic uncertainties.

The Minister outlined the government’s strategy to cope with lower oil prices, including prioritizing government expenditure, expanding non-oil exports, and optimizing assets through public-private partnerships. He also highlighted the importance of maintaining fiscal congruence, ensuring timely payment of statutory obligations, and boosting revenue through increased oil production.

With Nigeria’s brent crude currently trading at US $68 compared to the US $75 2025 budget benchmark, the Minister emphasised that the priority of the government is to ensure that government expenditure continues to meet the priorities of Nigerians, especially on critical infrastructure such as roads, power, and food security.

