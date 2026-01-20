‘More Investments’ll Unlock Nigeria’s 210.54tcf Gas Potential’

Nigeria needs more investments to unlock the country’s 210.54 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of gas, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Gas, Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, has said. He noted that the country was blessed with great gas potential, adding that unlocking it would create more jobs, enhance technical and professional -competence, increase national revenue generation, and boost socio-economic growth.

He added that it would improve the quality of life, industrialisation and general wellbeing of residents in Nigeria. He spoke in an interview with New Telegraph.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) had explained that Nigeria’s gas reserves have increased to 210.54 trillion cubic feet (TCF) in 2025 from the 208.83 TCF in 2023. It added that in 2025 alone, 43 new Field Development Plans (FDPs) were approved, unlocking 7.7 trillion cubic feet of gas.

NUPRC also disclosed that Nigeria’s gas industry sustained steady growth over the past three years, adding that daily average production hit 7.59 BSCFD in July 2025. According to it, this marked an 8.58 per cent increase compared to the 6.99 BSCFD recorded in the full year of 2024.

The commission also noted that the 7.59 BSCFD daily average also represents a 9.84 per cent increase from the 6.91 BSCFD posted in the full year of 2023, which indicated a sustained rise in gas production. NUPRC further stated that the country’s natural gas output between January and June 2025 was about 1.37 trillion standard cubic feet.

According to it, gas production averaged 229 billion scf monthly, with January recording the highest output of 236.3 billion scf, while February had the lowest at 199.7 billion scf. It further explained that out of the total volume, 1.26 trillion scf was utilised, representing 91.8 per cent of production.

It added that this consists of 408.3 billion scf for field use, 370.7 billion scf for domestic supply, and 481.1 billion scf exported. Government sources opined that the sustained high level of natural gas production was an evidence of Nigeria’s continued reliance on gas for power generation, industrial use, and export earnings.

Jarigbe stated that the pre-bidding conference recently organised by the NUPRC in Lagos, was one of the strategies to attract more in- vestments in the sector and a potent strategy to increase the exploration and exploitation as well as the maximisation of the country’s abundant gas deposits.

He said: “More investments in the sector will engender the untapping of the untapped sector. That is clear as crystal. If we have more investors and more investments in that sector, it will yield more results in terms of tapping our gas resources.

“One can not give what you do not have. It is only when you have the capacity that you can play a role in it. I implore our local capacity to rise up to the game. “I think pre-conference is a step in the right direction. The 2025 licensing bid round, It is going to unlock our potential in that sector.

This is looking at 209tcf of gas that is untapped, undeveloped, unexploited and we think that what they are doing now is going to help so that we can help harness our natural gas resources. “I am interested in the licensing round because it has taken into consideration the devel- opment of our natural gas resource.

So we now have the 208t deposit of gas be harnessed. The PIA put together by the NASS has further boosted the confidence in the oil and has sector of Nigeria. It has provided for credibility, transparency and fairness.” The senator said that the Petroleum Industry Act is a good legislation that would advance Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

According to him, implementation of the PIA will attract quantum investments into the sector. He also assured the Senate’s continuous committee of its oversight function in the sector and for the general growth of the sector and national economy.

Jarigbe said: “The PIA alone is enough to attract investments. There is some form of predictability, fairness and transparency and other policies in the PIA and other sections of the art that will help propel investment in that direction.”