More Insider Dealings Progress On Sterling Shares

Directors of Sterling Financial Holdings Company Limited have continued to mop-up its shares. Recent insider dealings carried out by four of the directors of the HoldCo, among which is the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc, Yemi Odubiyi, showed that over half a billion naira was spent to acquire 155,837,316 ordinary shares of the company in the secondary market of the NGX Ltd on August 31, 2023.

The shares were priced at N3.30 per unit amounting to N514, 263,142.8. Also a Non-Executive Director, Sterling Financial Holdings Company Limited, Abubakar Suleiman, accounted for about 32.7 percent of the aggregate transactions with 50,874,649 ordinary shares of the company added to its shareholding in one day.

He spent about N167.89 million to acquire the shares. Odubiyi was next to Abubakar in the volume of transactions done on the shares of the HoldCo by the directors on August 31, 2023 with 23.9 per cent. The GMD/CEO amassed a total of 37,170,335 ordinary shares at N3.30 per unit, amounting to about N122.62 million.

Executive Director, Sterling Bank Limited, Subsidiary of Sterling Financial Holdings Company Limited, Tunde Adeola, spent N111.86 million to add 33,896,166 units of shares to increase his shareholding. The transaction which took place in the secondary market of the NGX Ltd on August 31, 2023, was priced at N3.30 per unit.

Also, Executive Director, Sterling Bank Limited, Raheem Owodeyi, who invested in the shares of the holding company on the same day, splashed about N111.86 million on 33,896,166 ordinary shares at N3.30 per unit, accounting for 21.8 percent of the total insider’s dealing by the four directors on August 31, 2023. Company Secretary, Sterling Financial Holdings Company Limited, Temitayo Adegoke, notified the Nigerian Exchange Limited of the transactions, which held on August 31, 2023 on the secondary market.