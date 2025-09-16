More Incentives For Farmers As FG Unveils New Agric Investments

The Federal Government has announced new incentives to stimulate agricultural investment under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, with reforms designed to unlock Nigeria’s vast food production potential.

Vice President Kashim Shettima disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja at the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) National and Subregional Hand-in-Hand Investment Forum.

He stressed that while hunger remains a global security issue, Nigeria must mobilise its strengths to secure a future of abundance.

“Nothing unifies humanity as much as hunger. It is the great equaliser that reveals our vulnerabilities and the shared fragility of our existence. Food is not merely a matter of survival; it is a matter of global security,” he said.

Shettima highlighted new initiatives including a single-window platform for land registration, strengthened agricultural credit systems, expanded irrigation infrastructure, and scaled-up mechanisation.

“We must facilitate access to land and resources for serious investors. We must drive mechanisation to reduce drudgery and enhance productivity. We must strengthen the agricultural credit system to ensure capital flows to where it is needed most,” he said.

The Vice President described irrigation as a game-changer, noting that while Nigeria has river basins and aquifers capable of irrigating over three million hectares, less than ten per cent is currently utilised.

“Strategic investment in irrigation alone could triple yields, free us from seasonal dependency, and fortify our resilience against climate shocks,” he added.

He assured investors that Nigeria’s policies were being re-engineered to attract capital through regulatory reforms, public-private partnerships, and agri-tech innovations.

“Nigeria is open for business, and we are ready to partner with you. Let us work hand-in-hand to build a Nigeria and a subregion where no one goes to bed hungry, where rural communities are hubs of wealth creation, and where agriculture is the true foundation of our prosperity,” Shettima said.

He further explained that the government’s national blueprint, anchored on the National Development Plan (2021–2025), targets lifting 35 million Nigerians out of poverty, creating 21 million full-time jobs in rural and agrarian communities, and ensuring food and nutrition sufficiency through strategic agricultural investments.

Earlier, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, showcased Nigeria’s investment climate, outlining challenges and vast opportunities across the agribusiness value chain.

Also speaking, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Atiku Bagudu, said Nigeria’s economic potential remained largely untapped, with agriculture particularly irrigation, holding significant promise for diversification and transformation.