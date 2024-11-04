More Gas Usage’ll Align With Energy Sustainability

Share

A former General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Nigeria LNG Limited, Mr. Andy Odeh, has canvassed for more use of liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) gas by Nigerians so as to align with energy sustainability.

He stated that to encourage the usage of gas the company in 2022, committed 100 per cent of its LPG volumes to domestic markets.

Speaking with New Telegraph over the weekend, he also said Nigerian LNG had played a prominent role in the promotion of the usage of gas in Nigeria. Odeh said: “Nigerians should use more gas so as to align with energy sustainability.

That is why in 2022, we committed 100 per cent of our LPG volumes to domestic markets. “We account for about 40 per cent of what goes into the domestic market (LPG). The other 60 per cent per cent is being imported.

In 2022 we committed all our LPG volumes to the domestic market. It was not until 2007 that we started producing LGP for the domestic market based on discussions we had with President Olusegun Obasanjo.

So you can imagine if that did not happen. You can imagine if NLNG was set up to purely produce for exports and not produce LPG for the domestic market, the challenges and where we could have been today.

“So I think when we talk about the impact of NLNG or what is hap – pening in terms of penetration, if you look at the value chain, there are so many other things. We produce, there are offtakers and depots in Lagos, in Port Harcourt.

I can only speak to the role we have played. I cannot speak to penetration. Whether we have done a lot? Obviously we have done a lot.” He identified the Decade of Gas programme as very pivotal for gas usage in the country.

According to him, the document is a well-researched and documented blueprint for gas development in Nigeria. He said: “Decade of gas is a programme fully promoted by the federal government, NLNG is a major sponsor of the Decade of Gas.

In-fact the initial study that was done for the decade of gas. If you look at the entire value chain around infrastructure, project, exploration and other initiatives, we sponsored that study and on an annual basis, we remain the major sponsor of Decade of Gas as an initiative.

So that is one strategy. “The Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, (Gas) Ekperikpe Ekpo, often speaks of projects that are being done and NNPC (Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited) also speaks of projects that have been done. “

