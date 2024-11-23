More Foreign Schools Get NECO Accreditation To Conduct Exams

Share

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has accredited more foreign schools to write the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) and the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

A statement signed by Ag. Director, Information and Public Relations NECO, Azeez Sani on Saturday, noted that the newly accredited schools in addition to the existing ones, were in Niger Republic and Equitorial Guinea.

According to him, the NECO Accreditation Team which visited the Schools to assess their readiness to write the SSCE and BECE, inspected the.cassrooms, laboratories, libraries, computer laboratories, workshops, examination halls and sport facilities to determine their adequacy and suitability for NECO Examinations.

The statement partly reads: “After a thorough evaluation and comprehensive assessment, the schools were granted full SSCE and full BECE accreditation status.

“The accreditation of additional foreign schools is a testament to NECO’s commitment to providing quality education and assessment beyond the shores of Nigeria.

“With its expanding global presence, NECO is poised to become a leading examination body in Africa, offering opportunities for students worldwide to benefits from its expertise, thus contributing to the advancement of education in Africa and beyond.”

In another development, candidates are participating in the on-going NECO SSCE External in Diffa, Niger Republic.

The UNHCR School, Diffa, Niger Republic is the first NECO SSCE External Centre outside Nigeria.

It would be recalled that NECO examinations are now written by candidates in Benin Republic, Togo, Cote’d Ivoire, Niger Republic, Equitorial Guinea and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

