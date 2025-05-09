More Female Truck Drivers Graduate From Lafarge Africa’s Training Programme

Share

Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading innovative and sustainable building solutions company and manufacturer of a range of cement brands, has graduated 30 female truck drivers through its Women on Wheels (WOW) initiative.

The new set of graduates from the Lafarge Driving Institute were unveiled at an elaborate graduation ceremony in Calabar, Cross River State, on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

In his remarks at the ceremony, the Group Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Lafarge Africa Plc, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, praised WoW as a gamechanging initiative in a male-dominated profession.

The initiative has produced 103 female truck drivers since inception in 2019. According to him, “Lafarge Africa is committed to empowering women and ensuring stakeholder safety.

Our initiative to train female truck drivers is a gamechanger in Nigeria’s male-dominated transportation industry.”

He stated further: “We are adding 30 more women to our growing list. In 2021, 56 women graduated from our Mfamosing operations, and recently, 17 did from our Ewekoro operations.

This addresses driver shortages, enhances transportation, sets industry benchmarks, promotes sustainability, and increases gender diversity in logistics.”

Speaking at the ceremony, the Logistics Director, Lafarge Africa Plc, Osazemen Aghatise, stated that the excellent performance of previous WoW graduates had spurred the company to invest more in the training programme.

“The success of our female truck drivers has encouraged us to expand the programme, enhancing safety, efficiency, and gender equality in our logistics,” he said.

In her charge to the graduating students, Hon Edema Irom, Commissioner for Women Affairs, Cross River State, charged the ladies to continue to extend the frontiers of excellence in which they have displayed to attain this new height.

According to her, Cross River State is always advocating for the enhancement of the lives of the Girl child, and you must be our great ambassadors of the state and the nation at large.

The best graduating student of the set, Nzom Gertrude, appreciated Lafarge Africa for making the dream a reality. Reflecting on the journey, she said, “Many people assumed that we couldn’t achieve this feat.

However, with the encouragement of the instructors and our families, we have done it.” Addressing the graduates, representative of Integrated Automotive Services Limited (IASL), Kemi Shobayo, advised them to drive with confidence, lead with integrity and never forget that they are role models to young girls who dare to dream big.

