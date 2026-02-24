‘More Exploration, Incentives Key To Boosting Nigeria’s 37bn Barrels Oil Reserves’

Aformer Group Managing Director of the defunct Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Chief Chamberlain Oruwari Oyibo, has said that Nigeria needs to increase its exploration activities to boost the country’s oil reserves.

In an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, he posited that the problem was not the country not having more rigs. A report of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) had shown that Nigeria ranked lowest among countries with highest oil reserves.

The report listed Nigeria as the lowest on the ladder among the top 10 Organisation of Petroleum Exporting countries (OPEC) with highest oil reserves in the world.

According to the OPEC data, Venezuela tops with 303 billion barrels oil reserve followed by Saudi Arabia with 267 billion barrels, Iran 209 billion barrels, Iraq 145 billion barrels and United Arab Emirates (UAE) 113 billion barrels.

The report further posited that Kuwait has 102 billion barrels, Russia 80 billion barrels, Libya 49 billion barrels, USA 45 billion barrels while Nigeria had 37 billion barrels. An industry expert, Declain Iwore had said that Nigeria’s reserves had stagnated for many years around 37 billion barrels.

He stated the country consequently had for years, failed to grow significantly to replace daily extraction. He opined that Nigeria’s oil reserves growth is stagnant and production is declining due to persistent issues like oil theft, pipeline vandalism, poor investment climate, insecurity, aging infrastructure, and a shift in focus from onshore to deepwater fields, hindering reserve replacement despite abundant potential.

He added that technical challenges, lack of new exploration, and policy inconsistency had stalled investment, and made the nation’s reserves to remain relatively flat as oil is extracted. Oyibo called for consistency and more predictable policies to encourage investors to engage in more exploration in the country.

He said: “We can only improve when we explore. And you cannot book oil you have not found. You have to explore.You know, there was a time there was no exploration and no rigs especially. ‘It is not that there are more rigs, but even now, most of the rigs are not doing exploration work.

Because after people have bought all these oil fields from the International Oil Companies (IOCs,) they brought money, so they are more interested in producing, so they can pay the banks from which they brought the money from.But we can improve our reserves by exploring.”

The expert called on the government to ensure consistency in policy as a strategy to maintain and even make oil companies to explore more in the country. He said: “To help these oil companies to go into more exploration, we must have predictable policies that they know what they are coming into. Because exploration is risky.

It may find or it may not find. So, if the laws keep on changing, it will be difficult. I know for 20 years we were trying to get the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA). “During that period nobody invested any money.

Even our production facilities deteriorated because they did not know under what law, and under what tax regime, we are going to operate.

“Now the PIA has come, things are a bit more stabilized.So, we believe that rig count has increased. We believe that exploration efforts will also increase.’ He also said urged the government to give more incentives to the oil companies to help their operations.”

He also warned against sharp practises by the companies as he alleged that some companies engaged in sharp practises in the past over some government incentives. He added that such discouraged the government from continuing with the incentive. He also urged indigenous operators in the sector to invest more in the sector.

Oyibo said: “Years ago, they had what they called reserve addition bonus. If you can add more reserves, they got some bonus from tax relief. But that was misused by the companies. Because they were adding reserves, not by drilling well, but by changing the parameters of calculating reserves. “What the government meant was, drill and add reserves and get some tax incentives.

I am sure the government should also try. I don’t know what the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) is doing with respect to that. “But I believe that the people operating in the industry right now should look at the fiscal terms and see what they need to increase exploration and thereby increasing reserves.

“For the indigenous oil companies all of them bought their oil fields from IOCs and they raised funds from the banks to pay. So, they are more interested in production. “But as they are stabilizing, they want to increase reserves so they will explore.

Especially areas, fields that have been found, but we don’t know the extent of a field because they do not do appraisal well. “They do more appraisal well and then more development, then they can book more reserves.But when you are sure of what you can produce, then you can book it and reserve.”