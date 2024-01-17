More encomiums for Olagoke’s MBE honour

As one of the newest recipients of Member of the Order of the British Empire MBE honour, notable artist, Lanre Olagoke has been receiving more commendations. Olagoke, whose studio career spans over 40 years in studio practice has been using his art for service to humanity in the past two decades.

Art collector, Prince Yemisi Shyllon said: “Lanre Olagoke deserved the MBE honour for his effort in spreading art knowledge on the streets of the U.K. Olagoke has joined the league of Nigerian artists honoured with MBE like Late Aina Onabolu, Late Ben Enwonwu and Yinka Shonibare. But Onabolu, Enwonwu and Shonibare, all used their skills to the benefits of Nigeria, and I hope that Olagoke will do the same by coming to the country of his birth, Nigeria and give back to the art community here.” Filmmaker and art patron, Lady Bolanle Austen-Peters said it is “very deserving with over two decades of charitable activities and his commitment to art, he has faithfully and steadfastly represented Nigeria abroad. He has used art as a beacon of hope for the destitute thereby giving them a sense of purpose and fulfilment.” For Dr Bonnie Greer OBE, playwright, critic and former deputy chair of The British Museum: “Lanre Olagoke believes that his achievement is not only for himself but also for the youth and future generations. He recognizes the importance of inspiring and uplifting the younger generation through his accomplishments. This recognition of Lanre Olagoke’s achievements highlights his significant contributions to the art world and his commitment to empowering young creatives from underprivileged backgrounds.” Based in the U.K, Olagoke is among King Charles New Year’s Honours list.

In his award statement, the government explained that Olagoke was honoured with Member of the Order of the British Empire for his Art-Alive Arts Trust (AAAT), in “services to charity and young people” The British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak described the awardees as those with the high level of compassion to the society. Pver 1,200 recipients are on the main list, announced by the Cabinet Office. Olagoke said: “The MBE award is a significant recognition not just for me, but for Nigerian creative professionals and the diaspora who tirelessly work away from home, contributing to the world of arts and culture. It symbolizes the achievements and contributions made by individuals like yourself, honoring their dedication and talent. This award is not only a reflection of one’s own hard work, but also a tribute to my late mother, my wife, and my two daughters who have supported and inspired me. Additionally, it acknowledges the impact one have made on the lives of the youth, highlighting the importance of nurturing and empowering the future generation. This honor from the King is a testament to my commitment to leaving a lasting legacy for life.” Olagoke founded Art-Alive Arts Trust, as a charity in the UK, in 1997, as a platform to help young people in various settings from primary schools to prisons access the arts. Olagoke’s AAAT has been engaging participants in various art workshops within and outside the UK. Statement from AAAT described the award as a celebration of a legacy of artistic dedication.

The organisation noted that the MBE honor confirmed Olagoke’s resilient commitment to the creative profession of which he has dedicated all his life.”Through the AAAT, he has created a legacy that goes beyond the canvas, impacting the lives of countless individuals. The organisation’s dedication to fostering creativity and nurturing artistic talents has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape.” The MBE honour, according to AAAT, goes beyond the personality of Olagoke as the award represents “a Beacon of Inspiration:” In collective context, the MBE confered on Olagoke is a source of inspiration for everyone associated with him and what the organisation stands for. The founder’s passion for making a positive impact on society and uplifting young minds has set a standard of excellence for charitable endeavors, AAAT explained. “This recognition serves as a beacon, guiding others to follow in his footsteps and contribute meaningfully to the betterment of our communities.” The MBE honor underscores the profound impact of AAAT’s charitable initiatives. From organising art workshops for underprivileged youth to supporting local communities, the organisation has consistently demonstrated a commitment to making a difference. This accolade reaffirms that acts of kindness, big or small, contribute significantly to the collective well-being of society. In its success story, Art-Alive would not forget supports from one of its partners in empowering the youths, in the last few years. Olagoke said a donour has played a strong part. “Land Union Group has been a generous sponsor of Art-Alive’s vision during the COVID-19 lock down, and accommodated over 25 young creatives in a 25 rooms given to the youths for one and a half years,” Olagoke said, also commending the group’s CEO, Lutz Strangemann for believing in his commitment in serving the community.

Olagoke disclosed of another supporter of AAAT. “Also, our big major support comes from The Crown Estates” And going forward, the prestigious honor is a stepping stone for the ArtAlive Arts Trust, propelling it to new heights of impact and outreach. As we bask in the glow of this achievement, let us recommit ourselves to the principles of service, creativity, and community upliftment that define the essence of the Art-Alive Arts Trust.