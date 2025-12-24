‘More Diversified FX Base, FDI, Others’ll Bolster Nigeria’s External Reserves’

Analysts at Coronation Merchant Bank have outlined strategies, which, according to them, will, “transform Nigeria’s external reserves from a fragile buffer into a strategic asset capable of supporting long-term growth, macroeconomic stability and sustained economic resilience.”

In a report titled, “Nigeria’s External Reserve Accretion Strategy: Current Position and a Path Ahead,” the analysts stated that while the recent improvement in the country’s gross reserves, “supported by “policy reforms, stronger remittance inflows, recovering oil receipts and renewed investor interest,” has been “encouraging” the nation’s external position remains highly sensitive to factors such as fluctuations in oil earnings, shifts in global risk appetite, and policy credibility signals. Indeed, the analysts pointed out that “Nigeria’s external reserves narrative over the past decade illustrates a system caught between cyclical windfalls and structural fragilities.

Periodic boosts—from oil price rallies, Eurobond issuances, or portfolio surges—have often been followed by sharp drawdowns whenever global conditions tightened or domestic imbalances resurfaced.”

Contending that the sustainability of a country’s reserves rests not only on their size, “but on the stability and quality of the inflows that build them, the credibility of the policies that anchor them, and the depth of the domestic production and export base that ultimately sustains them,” the analysts stressed that Nigeria requires a “multi-pronged strategy,” to convert recent cyclical improvements in its external reserves into, “structural strength.”

They elaborated on the strategy thus: “First, strengthening non-oil export capacity and deepening value-added production will create a more diversified FX base less prone to global commodity cycles.

“Second, attracting patient, productivity-enhancing foreign direct investment— rather than relying primarily on volatile portfolio flows—will help stabilise the capital account and expand long-term external buffers.

Third, fiscal reforms that reduce dependence on short-term borrowing and ensure oil receipts translate into genuine reserve accumulation will be critical.

“Lastly, maintaining a transparent, market-reflective exchange rate regime and credible monetary policy will reinforce confidence and limit destabilising speculative pressures.”

The analysts further stated: “Ultimately, Nigeria stands at an important juncture: reserves are recovering, policy reforms have begun to restore investor trust, and external liquidity conditions are gradually improving.

Yet the durability of these gains will depend on whether the economy can transition away from episodic inflows toward a foundation built on productivity, export diversification, and institutional credibility.

“Achieving this shift will transform Nigeria’s external reserves from a fragile buffer into a strategic asset capable of supporting long-term growth, macroeconomic stability and sustained economic resilience.”